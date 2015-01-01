Abstract

This paper proposes a fully automated approach to map and assess roadside clearance parameters using mobile Light Detection and Ranging (lidar) data on rural highways. Compared with traditional manual surveying methods, lidar data could provide a more efficient and cost-effective source to extract roadside information. This study proposes a novel voxel-based raycasting approach focused primarily on automating roadside mapping and assessment. First, the scanning vehicle trajectory is extracted. Pavement surface points are then detected, and a method is proposed to extract pavement edge trajectories. Once pavement edges are extracted, guardrails were identified using a conical frustum emitted from the edge trajectory points. Target points and flexion points are then generated and located on the roadside, and a voxel-based raycasting approach is used to search for roadside obstacles and query their locations. Finally, roadside slopes and embankment heights were mapped at specific intervals, and roadside design guidelines and requirements were automatically checked against the mapping results. Noncompliant locations with substandard conditions were automatically queried. The method was tested on four highway segments in Alberta, Canada. The accuracy of the edge detection reached up to 98.5%. Furthermore, the method proved to be accurate in object detection, being able to detect all obstructions on the roadside in each tested segment. The proposed method can help transportation authorities automatically map and inventory roadside clearance parameters. Moreover, the safety performance of existing road infrastructure can be studied using collected information and crash data to support decision making on road maintenance and upgrades.

