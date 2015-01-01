Abstract

The United States experienced a 53% increase in pedestrian fatalities between 2009 and 2018, with 2018 having a 3.4% increase from 2017. Of the 2018 pedestrian fatalities with known lighting conditions, 76% occurred in dark/nighttime conditions, with 50% occurring between 6:00 and 11:59 p.m. Despite past research exploring several contributing characteristics for nighttime pedestrian crashes, there is limited research that investigates the spatial aspects of land use attributes and sociodemographic factors. Have these nighttime pedestrian collisions been concentrated in certain land uses? Could an establishment with the capacity to serve alcohol invoke a greater risk of pedestrian crashes? Does sociodemographic status correlate with clustering for fatal crashes, severe crashes, or both? To better understand the spatial characteristics of the recent increase in pedestrian collisions, we analyzed crash data from Albuquerque, New Mexico for pedestrian fatalities and severe injuries from 2013 to 2018 relative to lighting condition, land use (with a focus on alcohol establishments), and race/ethnicity on the block group level. We used confidence intervals and Getis-Ord Gi* statistics to verify the statistical integrity of the trends.



FINDINGS suggested that pedestrian fatality and severe injury rates were higher within a quarter mile of bars at night and in areas with elevated concentrations of minority populations. Pedestrian fatality and severe injury hot spots appeared to have higher percentages of non-white residents, coupled with lower sidewalk coverage and more arterials or collectors.

