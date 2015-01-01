Abstract

Older drivers are prone to driving errors that can lead to crashes. The risk of older drivers making errors increases in locations with complex roadway features and higher traffic conflicts. Interchanges are freeway locations with more driving challenges than other basic segments. Because of the growing population of older drivers, it is vital to understand driving errors that can lead to crashes on interchanges. This knowledge can assist in developing countermeasures that will ensure safety for all road users when navigating through interchanges. The goal of this study was to determine driver, environmental, roadway, and traffic characteristics that influence older drivers' errors resulting in crashes along interchanges. The analysis was based on three years (2016-2018) of crash data from Florida. A two-step approach involving a latent class clustering analysis and the penalized logistic regression was used to investigate factors that influence driving errors made by older drivers on interchanges. This approach accounted for heterogeneity that exists in the crash data and enhanced the identification of contributing factors. The results revealed patterns that are not obvious without a two-step approach, including variables that were not significant in all crashes, but were significant in specific clusters. These factors included driver gender and interchange type.



RESULTS also showed that all other factors, including distracted driving, lighting condition, area type, speed limit, time of day, and horizontal alignment, were significant in all crashes and few specific clusters.

