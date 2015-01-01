Abstract

Providing sufficient Available Sight Distance (ASD) that meets the minimum design requirements is crucial for highway safety. Previous work on sight distance assessment focused on Stopping Sight Distance (SSD) with little attention given to Passing Sight Distance (PSD). Insufficient PSD could lead to severe collisions such as head-on and sideswipe crashes. To address this gap, this paper introduces an automated method for PSD assessment on two-lane highways using mobile Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) data. The procedure involved extracting centerline lane marking, defining passing-allowed and passing-prohibited regions, computing the ASD, and comparing the existing centerline marking pattern (i.e., passing and no-passing zones) to a proposed lane marking that is based on the ASD for passing maneuvers. Regions that meet the design standards, substandard zones, and non-optimal design regions were all defined. A reallocation of PSD zones was conducted based on the ASD including modifying the existing lane marking pattern, which resulted in increasing the total length of passing zones by up to 20%, providing more, but safer, passing opportunities. A high-level safety assessment of historical collisions showed clusters of crashes along regions where passing is currently allowed at locations where the ASD is less than standard requirements. The proposed framework represents a tool by which transportation agencies could assess PSD, upgrade the design of existing highways, and investigate the consequences of PSD limitations to ensure compliance with standards during highway service life.

Language: en