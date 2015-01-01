Abstract

Increasing traffic volume and insufficient road lanes often require municipal roads to be reconstructed and expanded. Where a road passes under a bridge, the reconstruction and expansion project will inevitably have an impact on the bridge. To evaluate the safety impact of road engineering projects on bridges, this paper evaluates the safety of the roads and ancillary facilities of highway bridges involved in municipal road engineering projects. Based on a comprehensive analysis of the safety factors of municipal roads undercrossing existing bridges, a fuzzy comprehensive analytic hierarchy process (AHP) evaluation method for the influence of road construction on the safety of existing bridges is proposed. First, AHP is used to select 11 evaluation factors. Second, the target layer, criterion layer, and index layer of evaluation factors are established, then a safety evaluation factor system is formed. The three-scale AHP model is used to determine the weight of assessment indexes. Third, through the fuzzy comprehensive AHP evaluation model, the fuzzy hierarchical comprehensive evaluation is carried out for the safety assessment index system. Finally, the fuzzy comprehensive evaluation method is applied to the engineering example of a municipal road undercrossing an existing expressway bridge. The comprehensive safety evaluation of the existing bridge reflects the practicability and feasibility of the method. It is expected that, with further development, the method will improve the decision-making process in bridge safety assessment systems.

