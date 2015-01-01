Abstract

In this paper we use traffic data from a driving simulator study to calibrate four different car-following models. We also present two applications for which the calibration results can be used. The first application relied on the advantage that driving simulator data also contain information on driver characteristics, for example, age, gender, or the self-assessment of driver behavior. By calibrating the models for each driver individually, the resulting model parameters could be used to analyze the influence of driver characteristics on driver behavior. The analysis revealed that certain characteristics, for example, self-identification as an aggressive driver, were reflected in the model parameters. The second application was based on the capability to simulate dangerous situations that require extreme driving behavior, which is often not included in datasets from real traffic and cannot be provoked in field studies. The model validity in these situations was analyzed by comparing the prediction errors of normal and extreme driving behavior. The results showed that all four car-following models underestimated the deceleration in an emergency braking scenario in which the drivers were momentarily shocked. The driving simulator study was validated by comparing the calibration results with those obtained from real trajectory data. We concluded that driving simulator data were suitable for the two proposed applications, although the validity of driving simulator studies must always be regarded.

