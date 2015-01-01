Abstract

Buried-in-backslope (BIB) terminal designs for beam guardrails were developed under the National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Report 350 criteria for 27¾-in. high guardrail systems. The design terminates a W-beam guardrail installation by burying the end terminal in the backslope. When properly designed and located, this type of anchor eliminates the possibility of an end-on impact with the barrier terminal and minimizes the likelihood of vehicular intrusion behind the barrier. Considering the increase in guardrail height to 31 in. in recent years, there is a need to modify the BIB terminal design for a 27¾-in. high guardrail to satisfy current crashworthiness standard criteria for a 31-in. high guardrail. The crash tests reported in this paper were performed in accordance with the Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware (MASH) Tests 3-34 and 3-35 for non-gating terminals, which represent the tests considered necessary to demonstrate MASH compliance of the device. The TL-3 BIB terminal system met MASH requirements and is considered MASH compliant. It is considered suitable for implementation at V-ditch locations with a 4H:1V or flatter foreslope where a MASH TL-3 BIB terminal system is needed and/or desired.

Language: en