Abstract

In this study, a novel expandable bicycle helmet, which integrates an airbag system into the conventional helmet design, was proposed to explore the potential synergetic effect of an expandable airbag and a standard commuter-type EPS helmet. The traumatic brain injury mitigation performance of the proposed expandable helmet was evaluated against that of a typical traditional bicycle helmet. A series of dynamic impact simulations on both a helmeted headform and a representative human head with different configurations were carried out in accordance with the widely recognised international bicycle helmet test standards. The impact simulations were initially performed on a ballast headform for validation and benchmarking purposes, while the subsequent ones on a biofidelic human head model were used for assessing any potential intracranial injury. It was found that the proposed expandable helmet performed admirably better when compared to a conventional helmet design-showing improvements in impact energy attenuation, as well as kinematic and biometric injury risk reduction. More importantly, this expandable helmet concept, integrating the airbag system in the conventional design, offers adequate protection to the cyclist in the unlikely case of airbag deployment failure.

Language: en