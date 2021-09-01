|
Citation
|
Pitot MA, White MA, Edney E, Mogensen MA, Solberg A, Kattapuram T, Sinha C, Kadom N. J. Am. Coll. Radiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34822789
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: There is a paucity of examples for gender discrimination and sexual harassment in radiology. This lack of knowledge can limit radiologists' ability to relate to this topic, acknowledge its importance and impact, and take actions toward improvement.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
education; #MeToo; Discrimination; harassment; radiology; vignettes