Abstract

At present, a socially significant problem resounding in the space of public discussion is the lack of a proper response of state organs and various social institutions in the past, on the phenomenon of sexual exploitation of children less than 15 years old. In many cases it led to the expiration for these crimes and the inability to punish the perpetrators and thus a sense of profound injustice among the victims of these acts. A similar situation concerned the failure to notify law enforcement authorities of such crimes despite having reliable information. The legal answer is the establishment of a new administrative body: the State Commission for the Explanation of Actions Against Sexual Liberty and Decency of Minors Under 15 Years of Age. The subject of the analysis is to indicate the political position of the Commission through the prism of other institutions operating in the Polish legal system, such as the Ombudsman (RPO) or the Children's Ombudsman (RPD). The subject of the analysis is in the indication of the competence of the Commission and the status of members allows to identify possible threats that occur in the process of operation and implementation of assigned tasks. There is no similar analysis in the literature so far, because the emphasis on scientific discussion has been placed on the criminal-law guarantees of a person who can be entered in the Register of Sexual Offenders. The comparative method is being considered. They analyze systemic solutions in relation to the operation and method of organization, other bodies, broadly understood state administration, and focus on mechanisms that guarantee the effective work of the Commission.



Aktualnie istotnym społecznie problemem, wybrzmiewającym w przestrzeni dyskusji publicznej, jest brak w przeszłości właściwej reakcji organów państwa oraz różnych instytucjispołecznych na zjawisko seksualnego wykorzystania małoletnich poniżej 15. roku życia. Doprowadziło to w wielu przypadkach do przedawnienia tych przestępstw i braku możliwościukarania sprawców, a co za tym idzie poczucia głębokiej niesprawiedliwości wśród ofiar tych czynów. Podobna sytuacja dotyczyła procederu niezawiadamiania organów ścigania o takichprzestępstwach pomimo posiadania wiarygodnych informacji. Prawną odpowiedzią na taki stan rzeczy jest powołanie nowego organu administracji w postaci Państwowej Komisji dospraw wyjaśniania przypadków czynności skierowanych przeciwko wolności seksualnej i obyczajności wobec małoletniego poniżej lat 15. Przedmiotem analizy jest wskazanie pozycjiustrojowej Komisji przez pryzmat innych instytucji działających w polskim porządku prawnym, takich jak RPO i RPD. Wskazanie kompetencji Komisji oraz statusu członków pozwala określić ewentualne zagrożenia występujące w procesie działania i realizacji przypisanych zadań. W dotychczasowej literaturze przedmiotu brakuje podobnych analiz, ponieważ akcent dyskusji naukowej został położony na prawnokarne gwarancje osoby, która na mocy wprowadzonych zmian może być wpisana do Rejestru Sprawców Przestępstw na Tle Seksualnym. Rozważania prowadzone są metodą porównawcza, analizują rozwiązania ustrojowe w stosunku do działania i sposobu organizacji innych organów szeroko rozumianej administracji państwowej, skupiają się na mechanizmach gwarantujących skuteczną pracę Komisji.

