Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To characterize the prevalence, characteristics, and comorbidities of subthreshold and full post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in older U.S. military veterans. DESIGN AND SETTING: A nationally representative web-based survey of older U.S. military veterans who participated in the National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study (NHRVS) between November 18, 2019 and March 8, 2020. PARTICIPANTS: U.S. veterans aged 60 and older (n = 3,001; mean age = 73.2, SD: 7.9, range: 60-99). MEASUREMENTS: PTSD was assessed using the PTSD Checklist for DSM-5. Self-report measures assessed sociodemographic characteristics, trauma exposures, suicidal behaviors, psychiatric and substance use disorders, as well as mental, cognitive, and physical functioning. Multivariable analyses examined correlates of subthreshold and full PTSD.



RESULTS: The vast majority of the sample (n = 2,821; 92.7%) reported exposure to one or more potentially traumatic events. Of those exposed to such events, 262 (9.6%, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 8.4%-10.9%) and 68 (1.9%, 95% CI: 1.3%-2.6%) screened positive for subthreshold and full PTSD, respectively. The prevalence of subthreshold and full PTSD was significantly higher in female veterans and veterans who use VA as their primary healthcare. Subthreshold and full PTSD groups endorsed more adverse childhood experiences and total traumas than the no/minimal PTSD symptom group, the most common traumatic experiences endorsed were combat exposure, physical or sexual assault, and life-threatening illness or injury. Veterans with subthreshold and full PTSD were also more likely to screen positive for depression, substance use disorders, suicide attempts, nonsuicidal self-injury, and suicidal ideation, and reported lower mental, cognitive, and physical functioning.



CONCLUSION: Subthreshold PTSD and full PTSD are prevalent and associated with substantial clinical burden in older U.S. veterans.



RESULTS underscore the importance of assessing both subthreshold and full PTSD in this population.

