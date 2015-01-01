|
Citation
|
Luo L, Zhu XQ, Li JM, Yang F, Xiong YY, Xie Y. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34825401
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Workers in fireworks production are mainly at risk for explosion injury. However, there are few reports on the consequences of methanol poisoning in fireworks laborers. CASE PRESENTATION: We report on three patients with visual loss caused by inhalation exposure to high concentrations of methanol, who were engaged in the granulation process of the fireworks manufacturing industry. They presented with severe metabolic acidosis and visual impairments, accompanied by headache, chest tightness, shortness of breath, dizziness, and vomiting. All were diagnosed with acute methanol poisoning. One patient developed bilateral blindness and two patients improved after timely hemodialysis treatment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
case report; hemodialysis; metabolic acidosis; occupational methanol poisoning; vision loss