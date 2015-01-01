Abstract

BACKGROUND: Workers in fireworks production are mainly at risk for explosion injury. However, there are few reports on the consequences of methanol poisoning in fireworks laborers. CASE PRESENTATION: We report on three patients with visual loss caused by inhalation exposure to high concentrations of methanol, who were engaged in the granulation process of the fireworks manufacturing industry. They presented with severe metabolic acidosis and visual impairments, accompanied by headache, chest tightness, shortness of breath, dizziness, and vomiting. All were diagnosed with acute methanol poisoning. One patient developed bilateral blindness and two patients improved after timely hemodialysis treatment.



CONCLUSIONS: These case reports emphasize the risk of methanol poisoning in the fireworks industry or other factories using commercial alcohol with high methanol content. Early hemodialysis intervention and metabolic acidosis correction are crucial for rescuing visual impairment caused by methanol exposure. Awareness and supervision of commercial alcohol use are indispensable for similar industrial processes.

Language: en