|
Citation
|
Dinsmore M, Hajat Z, Brenna CT, Fisher J, Venkatraghavan L. Br. J. Sports Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34824061
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Mild internal jugular vein (IJV) compression, aimed at increasing intracranial fluid volume to prevent motion of the brain relative to the skull, has reduced brain injury markers in athletes suffering repeated traumatic brain injuries. However, an increase in intracranial volume with IJV compression has not been well demonstrated. This study used transorbital ultrasound to identify changes in optic nerve sheath diameter (ONSD) as a direct marker of accompanying changes in intracranial volume.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
brain concussion