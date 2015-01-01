Abstract

AIM AND OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the prevalence of dental trauma in children in the age-group of 1 to 14 years in New Delhi.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This is a retrospective study conducted from March 2017 to December 2017. A total of 6,765 children between 1 years and 14 years of age, who reported in OPD were evaluated for age, gender, type of trauma, and involvement of soft tissue.



RESULTS: The mean age of participating children was 9.98 ± 1.704 and trauma was present in 1.25% of children. Ellis class IV type of trauma was seen in maximum (36.5%) cases with maxillary central incisors being most frequently injured during dental trauma.



CONCLUSION: The present retrospective study surveys traumatic dental injuries which are frequently seen. The knowledge of the prevalence and etiology of trauma to anterior teeth is necessary to identify the risk groups, treatment requirements, and strengthening of preventive programs. HOW TO CITE THIS ARTICLE: Goswami M, Aggarwal T. Prevalence of Traumatic Dental Injuries among 1- to 14-year-old Children: A Retrospective Study. Int J Clin Pediatr Dent 2021;14(4):467-470.

