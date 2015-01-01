Abstract

AIM: This retrospective study aimed to analyze dental traumatic injuries and their management in children up to 16 years of age.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Records of the patients who sustained dental trauma from 2013 to 2018 were evaluated for age, gender, etiology, type of injuries, and their management. Children were divided into three groups-primary (0-5 years), mixed (6-11 years), and permanent dentition group (12-16 years). Dental trauma was assessed by Ellis and Davey's classification of tooth fracture along with other associated injuries.



RESULTS: Total records of 466 children with 750 injured teeth (665 permanent and 85 primary) were evaluated. Males were reported twice as females. Fall was noted as the major etiological factor (93.1%). The highest frequency of dental trauma was observed in the permanent dentition group (54.7%). Ellis class IV fracture was the most common dental injury and maxillary central incisor was the most frequently injured tooth. Soft tissue injury was noted as the most commonly associated injury. Most of the dental traumatic injuries in permanent teeth were treated by root canal treatment while the majority of primary dentitions were managed by observation and wound care.



CONCLUSION: Ellis class IV fracture was noted as the most frequent type of dental injury and fall was a major etiological factor. The permanent dentition group of children was more affected and a male predominance was observed. CLINICAL SIGNIFICANCE: The information gained from the present study would help in providing various preventive modalities to parents, caregivers, and teachers regarding these injuries in the future and also facilitate several new researches in this field. HOW TO CITE THIS ARTICLE: Patidar D, Sogi S, Patidar DC, et al. Traumatic Dental Injuries in Pediatric Patients: A Retrospective Analysis. Int J Clin Pediatr Dent 2021;14(4):506-511.

Language: en