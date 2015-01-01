Abstract

Falls are the leading cause of injuries and death among the elderly in the United States (U.S.). This study examined unintentional fall related-injuries and potential associations between various consumer products. Data was analyzed from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) of hospital emergency department (ED) visits for unintentional injuries among the elderly between 2007 and 2017. Multiple logistic regression was used to examine the association between consumer products and fall-related injury ED visits. A total of 537,703 injury-related ED visits were analyzed. Two-thirds of visits were fall-related. Of those, 33% were among those 85 years and older, 62.5% occurred at home, 37.6% had head trauma, and 28.7% resulted in hospitalization. Flooring materials accounted for 29.1% of injuries. Ladders were significantly associated with fall-related injuries (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 5.48, 95% confidence interval [CI] 4.72-6.36), followed by flooring materials (AOR 3.09, 95% CI 2.60-3.67), and porches and balconies (AOR 2.61, 95% CI 2.30-2.96). Several common consumer products are associated with fall-related injuries among the elderly. Increased awareness and education are critical.

