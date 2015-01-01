Abstract

IntroductionThere has been little systematic study of the epidemiology of traumatic spinal cord injury (TSCI) in Nepal, South-East Asia, and low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) in general. One third of the global morbidity and mortality due to injuries is concentrated in South-East Asia. We need to better understand the circumstances leading to TSCI if we are to make progress with prevention.



METHODThe Spinal Injury Rehabilitation Centre (SIRC) in Nepal systemically collected prospective data describing people with TSCI admitted between September 2015 and August 2016. Descriptive analyses of variables yielded demographic, aetiological and clinical descriptors of this cohort. Cross-tabulations were used to explore the associations between variables.



RESULTSOf 184 admissions over one year, males were admitted to SIRC almost 2.3 times more often than females. Young adults (21?30 years) were the largest age group (34%). The majority of TSCI resulted in paraplegia (67%) and was complete in nearly half (49%). Falls caused the majority of TSCI (69%), and falls from trees were the most common. Road traffic injuries (RTIs) were the second leading cause (29%); the majority involved two- or three-wheeled motorised vehicles and patients were most commonly driving.



CONCLUSIONFalls were the leading cause of TSCI across both genders and all age groups, followed by RTIs, which occurred most often in young adults and men. Injury surveillance and further research would provide a greater understanding of the pattern of TSCI and enable progress in TSCI prevention and rehabilitation.

Language: en