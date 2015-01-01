Abstract

Indicators can help decision-makers evaluate interventions in a complex, multi-sectoral injury system. We aimed to create indicators for road safety, seniors falls, and 'all-injuries' to inform and evaluate injury prevention initiatives in British Columbia, Canada. The indicator development process involved a five-stage mixed methodology approach, including an environmental scan of existing indicators, generating expert consensus, selection of decision-makers and conducting a survey, selection of final indicators, and specification of indicators. An Indicator Reference Group (IRG) reviewed the list of indicators retrieved in the environmental scan and selected candidate indicators through expert consensus based on importance, modifiability, acceptance, and practicality. Key decision-makers (n = 561) were invited to rank each indicator in terms of importance and actionability (online survey). The IRG applied inclusion criteria and thresholds to survey responses from decision-makers, which resulted in the selection of 47 road safety, 18 seniors falls, and 33 all-injury indicators. After grouping "like" indicators, a final list of 23 road safety, 8 seniors falls, and 13 all-injury indicators were specified. By considering both decision-maker ranking and expert opinion, we anticipate improved injury system performance through advocacy, accountability, and evidence-based resource allocation in priority areas. Our indicators will inform a data management framework for whole-system reporting to drive policy and funding for provincial injury prevention improvement.

