Citation
Norton MJ. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(22): ee11897.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
34831653
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Mental health services are currently experiencing much systemic and organisational change. Many countries have adopted a recovery approach to service provision through the development of national policies and frameworks. Within an Irish context, co-production has been identified as one of the four pillars required for services to become recovery orientated. However, there is a paucity of literature relating to the concept within child and adolescent mental health services. This paper aims to synthesise the peer-reviewed evidence on co-production within such services.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; recovery; co-production; organisational change; young people