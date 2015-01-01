Abstract

Reduction of the incidence of depression and improvement of quality of life (QOL) of elderly people have become important subjects. Various factors are related to depressive symptoms in elderly people, and sensory impairment is a key to health, QOL, and depressive symptoms. In this cross-sectional study, a visual acuity test and audiometry were used to examine the relationships of visual and hearing impairment and other factors with depressive symptoms in elderly people. A group of 490 community-dwelling people aged over 65 years old underwent vision and hearing tests, the Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale (CES-D), Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE), and questionnaires on social isolation, QOL, and physical condition. Logistic regression analysis was used to examine factors affecting CES-D. Multivariate logistic regression analysis indicated that hearing impairment, pain score, and satisfaction with human relationships and activities of daily living (ADL) were independent predictors of CES-D scores. Satisfaction with human relationships and ADL can reduce depressive symptoms in elderly people. Hearing impairment, pain, and social contact are also important. Therefore, improvement of social networks, interpersonal relationships, ADL, and hearing impairment may be effective in improving these symptoms in elderly people.

Language: en