SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Celaya-Padilla JM, Romero-González JS, Galván-Tejada CE, Galván-Tejada JI, Luna-García H, Arceo-Olague JG, Gamboa-Rosales NK, Sifuentes-Gallardo C, Martínez-Torteya A, De la Rosa JI, Gamboa-Rosales H. Sensors (Basel) 2021; 21(22): e7752.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/s21227752

PMID

34833826

Abstract

Worldwide, motor vehicle accidents are one of the leading causes of death, with alcohol-related accidents playing a significant role, particularly in child death. Aiming to aid in the prevention of this type of accidents, a novel non-invasive method capable of detecting the presence of alcohol inside a motor vehicle is presented. The proposed methodology uses a series of low-cost alcohol MQ3 sensors located inside the vehicle, whose signals are stored, standardized, time-adjusted, and transformed into 5 s window samples. Statistical features are extracted from each sample and a feature selection strategy is carried out using a genetic algorithm, and a forward selection and backwards elimination methodology. The four features derived from this process were used to construct an SVM classification model that detects presence of alcohol. The experiments yielded 7200 samples, 80% of which were used to train the model. The rest were used to evaluate the performance of the model, which obtained an area under the ROC curve of 0.98 and a sensitivity of 0.979. These results suggest that the proposed methodology can be used to detect the presence of alcohol and enforce prevention actions.

Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving


Language: en

Keywords

genetic algorithm; alcohol detection; drinking and driving; smart infotainment; smart vehicle

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print