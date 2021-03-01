SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Ahuja R, Tiwari G. Transp. Policy 2021; 113: 4-11.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.tranpol.2021.03.006

Abstract

Access terminology is evolving since its inception by Hansen in 1959. Accounting accessibility is central to multiple disciplines such as geography, transportation, health, economics, social sciences, etc. Developing indicators to measure access is a common practice and usually favor specific dimensions of access based on application. Although measuring accessibility and developing related indicators is a common practice, there are missing links in the indicator development, planning process, its implementation and related policy-making. Due to many available indicators, each differing in context, the practicality of implementation and their transferability is generally lost. Current work focuses on extracting commonalities between indicators and understanding how the contextual focus of indicators' have changed over time to measure access. Requirements for improved access related policies, developing realistic measures and future research directions based on gaps in the identified access measures are suggested.


Language: en

Keywords

Accessibility; Barriers; Evolution; Indicator; Measures; Review

