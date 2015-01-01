Abstract

In response to the increasingly frequent detour behavior of overloaded trucks attempting to avoid overload inspection and punishment, this article develops a bilevel programming model to optimize the routes of road administration vehicles by simulating the capture and anticapture interaction between administration vehicles and overloaded trucks. The upper-level model determines the optimal patrol routes of administration vehicles to maximize the number of overloaded trucks that can be captured. The lower-level model deduces the detour routes of overloaded trucks based on their circumvention behavior relative to administration vehicles. To solve the bilevel programming model, this article proposes a heuristic algorithm combining the ant colony algorithm and the labeling algorithm. To validate the proposed model and algorithm, this article uses actual rural highway data for Guiyang, China. The result proves the feasibility and superiority of the proposed programming model and algorithm. Compared to traditional overload management techniques, considering the detour behavior of overloaded trucks in optimizing the routing of road administration vehicles improves the effectiveness of overload management by up to 1.65 times.

Language: en