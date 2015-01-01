SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kearns EM, Betus AE, Lemieux AF. Stud. Conflict Terrorism 2021; 44(4): 285-309.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/1057610X.2018.1543145

unavailable

Public perceptions of terrorism are out of line with reality. How can perceptions be changed? Using a 4 × 2 experimental design with a national sample of U.S. adults, we examine how source of information and details provided impact views of terrorism. Sources, details, and individual-level factors--Islamophobia, trust in media, and trust in science--impact perceived accuracy of terrorism data. Many people updated their views on terrorism after reading factual information, yet only trust in science was related with this change. In short, people can be persuaded by factual information on terrorism, but it is less clear why they change beliefs.


Language: en
