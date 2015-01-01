|
Capellan JA, Silva JR. Stud. Conflict Terrorism 2021; 44(5): 387-409.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
The current study examines mass public shooters who target government agents and institutions in the United States. This research uses a rational choice perspective to examine the incidence, motivations, and target selection. Additionally, this work provides an in-depth investigation of ideological attacks, as well as a comparison against general mass public shooting perpetrator, planning, and incident characteristics.
