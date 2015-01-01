Abstract

Guided by the theory of intersectionality and social identity theory, this study examined the interactive influences of both racial/ethnic majority status and immigrant status on students' school victimization experiences in predominantly Hispanic/Latinx high schools. Participants included 3,176 high school students in Grades 9 to 12 from four high schools in central California.



RESULTS of chi-square tests and regression analyses suggested that, after controlling for students' gender, grade, parent educational level, and status for receiving free and reduced price meals, Hispanic/Latinx students (racial/ethnic majority) reported lower levels of school victimization, as measured by both the prevalence rate and frequency level, in comparison to non-Hispanic/Latinx students (racial/ethnic minority). Immigrant status was not significantly associated with their school victimization experiences. Moreover, there was a significant interaction between students' racial/ethnic majority status and immigrant status on students' school victimization experiences. More specifically, among U.S.-born students, non-Hispanic/Latinx students reported higher victimization incidence rates than Hispanic/Latinx students, but no significant difference was found between Hispanic/Latinx and non-Hispanic/Latinx immigrant students. The findings highlight the importance of understanding context-specific group dynamics and the intersection of multiple group-level and individual-level identities to inform school violence prevention and intervention in diverse school settings.Impact StatementThe findings highlight the importance of understanding context-specific group dynamics and how the intersection of multiple individual and group identities can inform school violence prevention and intervention in diverse school settings. Supplemental data for this article can be accessed online at https://doi.org/10.1080/2372966X.2020.1840262.

Language: en