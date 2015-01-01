|
Forber-Pratt AJ, El Sheikh AJ, Robinson LE, Espelage DL, Ingram KM, Valido A, Torgal C. Sch. Psychol. Rev. 2021; 50(2-3): 344-359.
Copyright © 2021, National Association of School Psychologists
School resource officers (SROs) and school security professionals (SSPs) have increased presence in schools, yet little is known about how they view the importance of their relationships with students and the broader school climate. This article is part of a larger study of an online professional development module on trauma-informed care and is focused on the qualitative reflection responses from 95 participants from three large school districts in the southeast United States. Informed by the levels of ecological systems theory, three salient themes were identified by the researchers: how SSPs and SROs describe school climate, how they respond to students with traumatic experiences, and how their perspectives may be affected by their differing roles.
adverse childhood experiences; Amanda Nickerson; police; school climate