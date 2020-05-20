Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Depression rates in older people worldwide vary from 10 to 15% of community-dwelling older persons. There are two others problems related to depression in old age, namely the high incidence of falls and the so-called fear of falling (FOF), with a prevalence ranging from 20% to 85%; it was initially considered a post-fall syndrome, which later as a fall-independent event. AIMS: Study aims to conduct a systematic review and meta-analysis to bridge the existing gap in literature about the association between depressive symptomatology, FOF, use of antidepressant therapy and falls, also identifying a possible effect of the study quality on the outcome.



METHODS: The selection of studies was carried out between May 20, 2020, and July 27, 2020 and only observational clinical trials, written in English, with participants aged more or equal to 60 years affected by diagnosis of depression or treatment for depression mentioned both as a clinical diagnosis in older patient, and as a predictor/consequence of falls were included.The systematic review was performed according to the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis (PRISMA) guidelines for reporting systematic reviews and meta-analysis, and the protocol was recorded in the International Prospective Register of Systematic Reviews (PROSPERO).



RESULTS AND DISCUSSION: The screening process ultimately led to the inclusion of 18 articles. Many of the included studies showed that depressive symptoms caused the subsequent increase in the number of falls.



RESULTS from the meta-analysis had no highlighted association between depression and falls, in contrast to other review and metaanalysis works: our work includes a substantial number of studies, with a relatively recent publication date, including patients diagnosed with depression, clearly evaluating the association between depression and falls.



RESULTS all seem to confirm the hypothesis of an interdependent association between the presence of FOF and the risk of fall, despite the high percentage of cross-sectional studies prevents inferring on the direction of the association. Therapeutic interventions aimed at decrease rate of falls reducing depressive symptoms and FOF.

