Wand A, McKay R, Pond D. Australas. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
34839743
OBJECTIVE: The Zero Suicide (ZS) framework is increasingly used in Australia, but without published adaptations for older people, and limited access by older people when implemented. The aim of this paper is to inform Towards Zero Suicide (TZS) implementations to benefit older adults by considering the key differences in older adults at risk of suicide according to each clinical component of the ZS framework.
