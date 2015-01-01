Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To assess the prevalence and risk factors for emotional distress in youth with persistent post-concussive symptoms (PPCS) greater than one month.



METHODS: We used baseline data from an intervention study for youth with PPCS, utilizing Poisson regression to examine factors associated with exceeding clinical cut-points on measures of depression, anxiety, self-harm and suicidal ideation. Predictors included: age, sex, socioeconomic status, mental health history, duration of concussion symptoms, history of prior concussion, trauma history and sleep quality.



RESULTS: The sample included 200 youth with PPCS, (mean 14.7 SD 1.7 years, 82% white, 62% female). Forty percent reported clinically significant depressive symptoms, 25% anxiety, 14% thoughts of self-harm and 8% thoughts of suicide. History of depression was associated with 3-fold higher risk for thoughts of self-harm (95% CI:1.82-6.99) and 6-fold higher risk for suicidal ideation (95% CI:1.74-24.46). Better sleep quality was associated with lower risk for all outcomes. History of prior concussion and duration of PPCS were not significantly associated with any outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: Suicidal thoughts are common post-concussion, and history of depression is a strong risk factor. Tailored interventions may be needed to address mental health in this population.

