Abstract

Blunt cardiac injury (BCI), defined as an injury to the heart from blunt force trauma, ranges from minor to life-threatening. The majority of BCIs are due to motor vehicle accidents; however, injuries caused by falls, blasts, and sports-related injuries also can be sources of BCI. A significant proportion of patients with BCI do not survive long enough to receive medical care, succumbing to their injuries at the scene of the accident. Additionally, patients with blunt trauma often have coexisting injuries (brain, spine, orthopedic) that can obscure the clinical picture; therefore, a high degree of suspicion often is required to diagnose BCI. Traditionally, hemodynamically stable injuries suspicious for BCI have been evaluated with electrocardiograms and chest radiographs, whereas hemodynamically unstable BCIs have received operative intervention. More recently, computed tomography and echocardiography increasingly have been utilized to identify injuries more rapidly in hemodynamically unstable patients. Transesophageal echocardiography can play an important role in the diagnosis and management of several BCIs that require operative repair. Close communication with the surgical team and access to blood products for potentially massive transfusion also play key roles in maintaining hemodynamic stability. With proper surgical and anesthetic care, survival in cases involving urgent cardiac repair can reach 66%-to-75%. This narrative review focuses on the types of cardiac injuries that are caused by blunt chest trauma, the modalities and techniques currently used to diagnose BCI, and the perioperative management of injuries that require surgical correction.

