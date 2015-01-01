Abstract

In Nepal, unintentional home injury is a leading reason for death and disability among pre-school children. However, there is a lack of evidence to inform culturally appropriate interventions to reduce home injuries. This study explored the potential for home environmental change at a community level to prevent unintentional home injury in children and identified the barriers to, and facilitators of, such changes. Focus groups were conducted in the Nepali language with mothers, fathers, teachers, school students and community health volunteers in rural areas of Makwanpur district in Nepal. The discussions were audio-recorded, transcribed, translated into English and analysed thematically. NVivo software was used to support coding and identification of themes. Five focus groups, involving forty-seven participants, were completed leading to the development of four themes. Overall, the findings highlight that community people perceive injuries to be a normal part of childhood and, therefore, few prevention measures were considered. Parents were, however, able to identify ways to change their environment that made it safer. Changes included removing hazards or adding safety equipment, adapting the home or restricting access to potential hazards. Barriers to implementation included limited awareness about injury hazards and risk management, poor quality housing and financial constraint. Facilitators included raising community awareness, acquiring resources and financial support and involving the family and community. Development of interventions to prevent injuries at home in pre-school children should reflect local context and culture; this is best achieved through engagement with parents.

