Abstract

Patients with equine-related injuries (ERI) have high rates of hospitalization and often require surgical treatment. This study aimed to clarify the injury profiles of patients sustaining ERI-related craniofacial fractures and their relationship with other severe head and neck injuries.This retrospective study included all patients with craniofacial fractures admitted to a tertiary trauma center during 2013 to 2018. Out of 3256 patients, a total of 39 patients were included in the study (1.2%). Demographic and clinically relevant variables were reported and statistically evaluated.Males represented only 7.7% of the study population. Isolated facial fractures were over-represented in this study population at 84.6% whereas only 7.7% of patients sustained isolated cranial fractures and 7.7% of patients sustained combined craniofacial fractures, respectively. Surgical intervention for craniofacial fractures was required in 48.7% of patients. In total, 17.9% of patients sustained severe head and neck injuries. Periods of unconsciousness and/or post-traumatic amnesia were seen in 41% of patients. Helmet use could only be confirmed in 17.9% of patients.As trauma mechanisms behind ERI are often multifactorial and patients are at a high risk of sustaining associated injuries, attentive examination, and exclusion of serious life-threatening injuries through a multi-disciplinary approach is imperative for this specific patient population.

