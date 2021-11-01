Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression is commonly a relapsing or chronic disorder. Long-term outcome is therefore important. We report on the outcome of major depression five years after receiving treatment with medication or psychotherapy.



METHODS: 472 patients were treated in three consecutive randomised controlled trials in one clinical research centre. 298 were followed up at five years. Of these, 106 patients were treated with medications, while the remaining 192 were given psychotherapy. The a priori outcome measure was mood symptoms in the two years prior to the assessment.



RESULTS: The majority (56%) of patients had no depressive symptoms in the prior two years. One third (32%) had fluctuating depression, while 12% were chronic depressed. Predictors of outcome were few; baseline severity, suicidality, personality pathology, and type of treatment. Those receiving medication did somewhat worse, even when adjusted for this group's higher depression severity, suicidality and personality pathology at baseline.



CONCLUSIONS: Long-term depressive symptoms are common after evidence-based treatment, although over half the patients appear to recover. Psychotherapy may be superior to medication in reducing the level of symptoms in the longer term. Personality remains one of the few baseline predictors of long-term outcome.

