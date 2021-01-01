|
Citation
|
Sherrill AM, Patton SC, Bliwise DL, Yasinski CW, Maples-Keller J, Rothbaum BO, Rauch SAM. Psychol. Trauma 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34843346
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The impact of disrupted sleep on the effectiveness of prolonged exposure (PE) therapy for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is not well understood. Researchers have suggested that comorbid sleep disorders contribute to nonresponse by impairing therapeutic mechanisms such as emotional processing of trauma memories and extinction in cued fear conditioning. Several studies indicate daytime sleepiness, insomnia, and nightmares are correlated with PTSD symptom severity. However, a recent randomized controlled trial found that these sleep disorder symptoms did not affect PTSD symptom change over the course of massed PE (i.e., daily sessions across 2 weeks).
Language: en