SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sherrill AM, Patton SC, Bliwise DL, Yasinski CW, Maples-Keller J, Rothbaum BO, Rauch SAM. Psychol. Trauma 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)

DOI

10.1037/tra0001098

PMID

34843346

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The impact of disrupted sleep on the effectiveness of prolonged exposure (PE) therapy for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is not well understood. Researchers have suggested that comorbid sleep disorders contribute to nonresponse by impairing therapeutic mechanisms such as emotional processing of trauma memories and extinction in cued fear conditioning. Several studies indicate daytime sleepiness, insomnia, and nightmares are correlated with PTSD symptom severity. However, a recent randomized controlled trial found that these sleep disorder symptoms did not affect PTSD symptom change over the course of massed PE (i.e., daily sessions across 2 weeks).

METHOD: The current study used an ecologically valid clinical sample to examine whether daytime sleepiness, insomnia, and nightmares interfere with the slope of symptom change in massed PE.

RESULTS: Results indicate that all 3 sleep disorder symptoms correlate with PTSD symptom severity on the first day of treatment but were not associated with symptom change.

CONCLUSIONS: These findings are consistent with the expectation that the daily structure of massed PE may enhance treatment engagement in patients who are typically drowsy or not well-rested, thus facilitating fear extinction. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print