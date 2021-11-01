|
Kuwabara Y, Kinjo A, Fujii M, Minobe R, Maesato H, Higuchi S, Yoshimoto H, Jike M, Otsuka Y, Itani O, Kaneita Y, Kanda H, Osaki Y. Yonago Acta Med. 2021; 64(4): 330-338.
(Copyright © 2021, Tottori University School of Medicine)
34840512
BACKGROUND: Despite evidence regarding the effectiveness of screening and brief interventions for excessive alcohol use in primary care, these tools are not a part of routine practice. It has been suggested that using these tools at the workplace may be critical to alcohol-associated harm; however, evidence for this claim is unclear. The aim of this article is to develop a study protocol which evaluates the effect of brief alcohol intervention at the workplace to reduce harmful alcohol drinking.
prevention; workplace; brief intervention; excessive alcohol drinking