Citation

Kuwabara Y, Kinjo A, Fujii M, Minobe R, Maesato H, Higuchi S, Yoshimoto H, Jike M, Otsuka Y, Itani O, Kaneita Y, Kanda H, Osaki Y. Yonago Acta Med. 2021; 64(4): 330-338.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Tottori University School of Medicine)

DOI

10.33160/yam.2021.11.002

PMID

34840512

PMCID

PMC8612880

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite evidence regarding the effectiveness of screening and brief interventions for excessive alcohol use in primary care, these tools are not a part of routine practice. It has been suggested that using these tools at the workplace may be critical to alcohol-associated harm; however, evidence for this claim is unclear. The aim of this article is to develop a study protocol which evaluates the effect of brief alcohol intervention at the workplace to reduce harmful alcohol drinking.

METHODS: A randomized controlled trial involving employees (aged 20-74 years) of five Japan-based companies who were screened "positive" by Alcohol Use Disorder Identification Test (AUDIT) is on-going. Participants were randomized into "Patient Information Leaflet" (control group), "Brief Advice and Counselling," and "Five-minute Brief Advice" groups. A self-administered questionnaire was used to assess alcohol consumption, lifestyle behavior, health status, work performance, and consequences of alcohol use. Data of laboratory markers were collected from routine health checkups.

RESULTS: A total of 351 participants were randomized into Patient Information Leaflet (n = 111), Brief Advice and Counselling (n = 128), and Five-minute Brief Advice (n = 112) groups. Participants were mostly men with a median age of 49 years. Median AUDIT score and weekly alcohol consumption were 11 points and 238 g/week, respectively. Two-thirds of the participants were manufacturing workers.

CONCLUSION: This study protocol developed the first trial in Japan to investigate the effect of brief alcohol intervention combined with a recommended screening tool at the workplace. Our findings can provide evidence on the effectiveness and relevance of these tools to occupational health.


Language: en

Keywords

prevention; workplace; brief intervention; excessive alcohol drinking

