Abstract

OBJECTIVES: While appropriate child restraint use in motor vehicles can reduce the risk of injuries or deaths, few previous studies have assessed child restraint practice in China. We aim to describe the prevalence of child restraint use and investigate risk factors affecting child restraint practice in Shanghai, China. DESIGN AND SETTING: A cross-sectional observational study was conducted near children's hospitals, kindergartens, entertainment places and shopping malls in Shanghai, China. PARTICIPANTS: Eight rounds of data were collected between October 2015 and April 2019 with a total sample size of 12 061 children. PRIMARY OUTCOME MEASURES: At each site, trained field workers observed and recorded child restraint use in all passing motor vehicles with at least one child passenger.



RESULTS: The overall child safety restraint use rate was 6.42%. Child restraint use rate rose over time, from 5.12% in round 1% to 8.55% in round 8 (p<0.001).



RESULTS from the adjusted logistic regression model showed that children occupants with the following risk factors had a higher likelihood of child restraint use: children younger than 5 years compared with those aged 5-12 years (OR 2.12; 95% CI 1.78 to 2.53; p<0.001), sitting in rear seat compared with those in front seat (OR 31.80; 95% CI 4.45 to 227.14; p=0.001), children occupants observed near entertainment places (OR 2.34; 95% CI 1.67 to 3.28; p<0.001) or near shopping malls (OR 1.86; 95% CI 1.36 to 2.55; p<0.001) compared with those near children's hospitals and transportation in the morning compared with afternoon (OR 1.30; 95% CI 1.04 to 1.62; p=0.021).



CONCLUSIONS: The overall child safety restraint use rate was low in Shanghai. Our findings may shed light on monitoring child restraint practice and have implications for intervention programmes for children occupants with the identified risk factors, which may help to promote child restraint use in motor vehicles and prevent road traffic injuries or deaths.

