

To the Editor: We read with great interest the article "School Bullying and Association with Somatic Complaints in Victimized Children" by Malhi and Bharti [1] in your esteemed journal. It is a succinctly written paper and we commend the authors for it. This is an area of interest for us, as we are presently pursuing a similar study, and we would like to add a few points that we feel would enrich this article further.



Certain studies have pointed out an interesting finding, that even aggressors have been found to have a higher frequency of health complaints [2]. Higher levels of aggression and victimization each, were found to be independently associated with more frequent visits to the school nurse for somatic complaints, illnesses, and injuries.



In this respect, studies have shown that maternal and paternal care can reduce the manifestation of post-traumatic stress symptoms in victimized children. But this needs to be counterbalanced by the converse finding that maternal and paternal overprotection (anxious-controlling/aggressive) has a positive association with post-traumatic stress symptoms [3].



Finally, one cannot overlook the looming and pervasive modern threat of cyberbullying, which while following many of the underlying dynamics of more traditional forms of bullying, features some unique qualities, such as the pervasive, never-ending nature of cyberbullying...

