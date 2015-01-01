|
Philip AC, Fahad M. Indian J. Pediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, K C Chaudhuri Foundation and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
34846688
To the Editor: We read with great interest the article "School Bullying and Association with Somatic Complaints in Victimized Children" by Malhi and Bharti [1] in your esteemed journal. It is a succinctly written paper and we commend the authors for it. This is an area of interest for us, as we are presently pursuing a similar study, and we would like to add a few points that we feel would enrich this article further.
Language: en