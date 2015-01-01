Abstract

To examine the association between child neglect and adult suicide risk as well as the underlying mechanism. Adults aged 18 or older from the National Epidemiological Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions Wave 3 who did not have suicide attempts before 18 were included (N = 35,275). Child neglect was categorized into emotional and physical neglect. Suicide risk was captured by suicide attempt. Mediators included internalizing and externalizing symptoms. Natural effect models along with regression analyses were used to estimate the mediated models. Respondents who reported child emotional neglect had greater odds of attempting suicide than those who did not report child emotional neglect. This association was partially mediated by internalizing symptoms. Child emotional neglect is associated with greater odds of suicide attempt and internalizing symptoms partially mediate this association. These results highlight the importance of a comprehensive approach to suicide prevention which includes providing safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments to prevent child neglect.

Language: en