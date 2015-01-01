SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Collins J, Barnoux M, Langdon PE. J. Appl. Res. Intellect. Disabil. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/jar.12965

PMID

34845802

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Treatment for adults who set fires relies upon valid and reliable assessment. Research is needed to ensure self-report measures are available for adults with neurodevelopmental disabilities and that they are robust.

METHOD: Qualitative and quantitative data from three rounds of a Delphi exercise with practitioners and a focus group discussion with adults with neurodevelopmental disabilities were used to generate consensus about the accessibility of item adaptations made to the Fire Interest Rating Scale, Fire Attitudes Scale, and the Identification with Fire Questionnaire.

RESULTS: Findings suggested the accessibility of current measures could be improved to better meet the needs of adults with neurodevelopmental disabilities and adaptations to all questionnaire items were needed.

CONCLUSION: Following feedback, revisions to current measures were implemented leading to the development of the Adapted Firesetting Assessment Scale with improved accessibility for adults with neurodevelopmental disabilities.


Language: en

Keywords

Arson; autism; firesetting; intellectual disabilities; learning disabilities; neurodevelopmental disabilities

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print