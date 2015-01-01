Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This article is based on the findings of a Bachelor of Social Work Honours student research project investigating the impacts of vicarious traumatisation (VT) on a small sample of frontline social work practitioners in the Hawke's Bay region of Aotearoa New Zealand.



METHOD: Semi-structured, one-to-one interviews with the four participants were used to collect the data and the interviews took place in 2019. A thematic analysis approach was applied to identify key themes within and across the data set.



FINDINGS: Three of the four social workers had experienced VT resulting from their work with clients with histories of trauma. Participants, however, were also able to identify a range of self- care management strategies they utilised to support and enhance their health and wellbeing. In addition, several important organisational supports were also identified. These included a workplace culture that recognised VT, clinical supervision, Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) services and supportive supervisors and managers.IMPLICATIONS: The study demonstrates that VT and its associated impacts on social workers are important issues requiring ongoing acknowledgement and research in the New Zealand social work context.

Language: en