Smith S, Hanna S. ANZ Soc. Work 2021; 33(3): 48-60.

(Copyright © 2021, Aotearoa New Zealand Association of Social Workers)

10.11157/anzswj-vol33iss3id892

INTRODUCTION: This article is based on the findings of a Bachelor of Social Work Honours student research project investigating the impacts of vicarious traumatisation (VT) on a small sample of frontline social work practitioners in the Hawke's Bay region of Aotearoa New Zealand.

METHOD: Semi-structured, one-to-one interviews with the four participants were used to collect the data and the interviews took place in 2019. A thematic analysis approach was applied to identify key themes within and across the data set.

FINDINGS: Three of the four social workers had experienced VT resulting from their work with clients with histories of trauma. Participants, however, were also able to identify a range of self- care management strategies they utilised to support and enhance their health and wellbeing. In addition, several important organisational supports were also identified. These included a workplace culture that recognised VT, clinical supervision, Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) services and supportive supervisors and managers.IMPLICATIONS: The study demonstrates that VT and its associated impacts on social workers are important issues requiring ongoing acknowledgement and research in the New Zealand social work context.


burn out; secondary trauma; self-care; social work; stress; Vicarious trauma

