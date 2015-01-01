|
Citation
|
Smith S, Hanna S. ANZ Soc. Work 2021; 33(3): 48-60.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Aotearoa New Zealand Association of Social Workers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: This article is based on the findings of a Bachelor of Social Work Honours student research project investigating the impacts of vicarious traumatisation (VT) on a small sample of frontline social work practitioners in the Hawke's Bay region of Aotearoa New Zealand.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
burn out; secondary trauma; self-care; social work; stress; Vicarious trauma