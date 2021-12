Abstract

In community-dwelling older adults who wore hip protectors there was no difference in the risk of hip fractures or pelvic fractures, compared to those who did not wear hip protectors.

Three guidelines were identified that include recommendations around the use of hip protectors in older adults. One guideline suggests that hip protectors should be considered in adults at risk for falls and hip fracture. One guideline conditionally recommends hip protectors for frail older adults in the appropriate environment. One guideline suggests that hip protectors should not be considered in older adults in community settings.

