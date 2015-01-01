Abstract

This study investigates the determinants of self-reported perception of safety by individuals. It emphasizes the differences between urban and rural areas and analyses the effects of neighborhood perceived safety and neighborhood victimization (indirect victimization). Neighbors offer information to one another as they interact, affecting how individuals perceive safety. Data from research on victimization and justice in Brazil for 2009 are used to estimate probit models controlling for socioeconomic variables for individuals and their neighborhoods. Primary sampling units are considered for delimiting neighborhoods and the urban-rural concept is divided into four categories: urban, peri-urban, accessible rural, and remote rural. The results show that neighborhood perceived safety affects an individual's perception of safety and that this effect decreases in rural areas. Regarding neighborhood victimization, the results were not the expected and its relationship with perceived safety and the differences between urban and rural areas could not be significantly assessed.

Language: en