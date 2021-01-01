Abstract

The course of paediatric onset immune mediated inflammatory diseases (IMID) is both physically and mentally challenging. Emotional distress with anxiety and depressive symptoms is commonly reported, however, data on diagnosed comorbid psychiatric disorders is scarce. The aim of this study was to provide a literature overview of psychiatric comorbidity, suicide rates, and their potential risk factors, in childhood onset IMID.



METHODS:



This was a systematic review following the PRISMA guidelines. The protocol was registered at Prospero (ID: CRD42021233890). A literature search was made in the databases Pubmed, PsychINFO, and Embase. We included the following IMID: paediatric onset inflammatory bowel disease (pIBD), rheumatic diseases (RD) and autoimmune liver diseases. Studies that provided prevalence rates of diagnosed psychiatric disorders and/or suicide, were included. Pooled prevalence rates of psychiatric disorders (grouped according to ICD-10 criteria) reported by three or more studies, within the same IMID, were calculated using random-effects meta-analysis. Two authors independently evaluated risk of bias using the New-Castle Ottawa scale.



RESULTS:



Twenty-three studies met the inclusion criteria; 13 describing psychiatric disorders in pIBD and 10 in RD. No study reported on psychiatric disorders in autoimmune liver diseases. Compared to controls without somatic disease, IMID patients had an increased risk of psychiatric disorders, with anxiety and mood disorders being the most common. Prevalence rates for anxiety and mood disorders in pIBD were 6% (95% confidence interval (CI): 4%-9%) and 4% (95%CI: 2%-8%), respectively, in register-based studies, and 33% (95%CI: 25%-41%) and 18% (95%CI:12%-26%), respectively, in studies using psychiatric assessment. In RD pooled estimates were 13% (95%CI: 12%-15%) for anxiety disorders and 20% (95%CI: 15%-26%) for mood disorders. Based on single studies, risk of suicide was increased in pIBD, but not in juvenile idiopathic arthritis, the most common RD.



CONCLUSION:



In this systematic review, patients with childhood onset IMID had increased prevalence of psychiatric disorders compared to controls. However, only pooled estimates on emotional disorders were possible and studies investigating broad spectrum of psychiatric disorders are needed.



