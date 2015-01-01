Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess self-reported executive dysfunction in young adult patients with persistent post-concussion symptoms (PCS) 2-6 months post-injury, and the association with self-reported Health-Related Quality of Life (HRQoL).



METHOD: This cross-sectional study carried out in a hospital setting was a secondary analysis of data from a separate randomized trial testing the effect of a novel intervention, "Get going After concussIoN " (GAIN), for persistent PCS. Patients (18-30 years) were recruited from a clinical cohort of patients with a hospital diagnosis of concussion or referred by primary care physicians. Main measures were The Behaviour Rating Inventory of Executive Function-Adult Version providing two index scores, that is, the Metacognitive Index (MI) and the Behavioural Regulation Index (BRI), and the Quality of Life after Brain Injury-Overall Scale.



RESULTS: Compared with normative data, patients had elevated scores (i.e., worse functioning) on both the MI and the BRI. In linear regression analysis, the MI score, but not the BRI score, was negatively associated with self-reported HRQoL (MI: slope = -.27, 95% confidence interval, CI [-.53, -.02], p = .03; BRI: slope = -.19, 95% CI [-.49,.13], p = .24), suggesting a positive association of subjective executive dysfunction and lower HRQoL. However, the association was attenuated after adjustment for self-reported psychological distress (MI: slope = -.09, 95% CI [-.34,.17], p = .51).



CONCLUSION: Self-reported executive dysfunction is common in young adult patients with persistent PCS, but not strongly associated with decreased HRQoL after adjusting for concurrent psychological distress.

