SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zahabi M, Nasr V, Abdul Razak AM, McCanless L, Maredia A, Patranella B, Wozniak D, Shahini F. Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/00140139.2021.2013550

PMID

34851230

Abstract

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of police injuries and deaths in line of duty. These crashes have been mainly attributed to the use of in-vehicle technologies while driving. Police officers receive extensive training on driving skills; however, limited training is provided on the use of in-vehicle technologies. Variable priority training (VPT) is a computer-based training that has shown promising results in improving multi-tasking performance. Eighteen police officers participated in a driving simulation study to assess the effect of VPT on officers' performance and workload.

FINDINGS suggested that although VPT was effective in improving officers' performance in dual and multi-task simulations across the training sessions, this effect was not generally transferred to driving. However, the VPT might be effective for training of high-demand situations involving pursuit driving and multiple secondary tasks. The findings can be beneficial for police agencies to improve training protocols.


Language: en

Keywords

training; driving; workload; police; multi-tasking

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print