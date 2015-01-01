Abstract

The design of the built environment in communities influences active transport and physical activity levels of citizens. Existing instruments for quantitatively assessing built environments were developed for use in urban areas and mainly by experts. Participative assessment of built environment modifications (PABEM) is a needs assessment tool that involves citizens and community decision-makers within a structured process for identifying needed changes to promote walking and cycling in rural areas. This article describes the development of the PABEM process and evaluates its initial use in three rural towns in Austria. PABEM consists of the following seven steps: (i) qualitative interviews; (ii) expert assessment of the built environment; (iii) citizen assessment of the built environment; (iv) social media interaction; (v) household questionnaire; (vi) participatory workshop; and (vii) evaluation and scoring workshop. The main modifications identified as necessary in rural towns were the revitalization of existing walking and cycling facilities and the construction of new barrier-free and safe sidewalks. In addition cycling routes to schools, to public transport facilities and to central public places as well as cleaner and inviting seating, a car-free school environment, speed reduction in town centres, more crosswalks and improved cleanliness in public places were also deemed necessary modifications. PABEM's provisions to ensure collaborative participation of citizens and local decision-makers fostered a continuous dialogue about the requirements of the built environment, user needs and opportunities for realization throughout the whole process.

Language: en