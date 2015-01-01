Abstract

BACKGROUND: Road traffic injury (RTI) is a significant yet poorly characterized cause of morbidity and mortality in the Middle East. This hospital-based-study examined RTI in Lebanon and provided an understanding of their characteristics.



METHODS: We collected prospective RTI data from three participating hospitals over 3 months using a designed tool based on Canadian CHIRPP and WHO tools. We performed logistic regression analysis to examine the relationship between contributing risk factors (age, sex) and injury types as well as the association of safety measures used (seatbelts or helmets) and body parts injured.



RESULTS: A total of 153 patients were collected. Male preponderance with 72%, with mean age 32.6 (SD = 14.9) years. RTI was highest among passengers aged 15 to 29 (48%). Motorcyclists comprised the greatest injury proportion (38%), followed by vehicle-occupants (35%), and pedestrians (25%) (P = .04). Hip injuries represented the most affected body part (48.7%), followed by head/neck (38.2%). Only 31% (n = 47) of victims applied safety measures (seatbelts or helmets). Six drivers (7%) reported cell phone use at collision. The use of safety measures was associated with a substantial reduction in head/neck injuries (P = .03), spine injuries (P = .049), and lower risk of traumatic brain injury (TBI) (P = .02).



CONCLUSIONS: RTI is a major health problem in Lebanon. Safety measures, though poorly adhered to, were associated with less severe injuries, and should be further promoted via awareness campaigns and enforcement. Trauma registries are needed to assess the RTI burden and inform safety interventions and quality-of-care improvement programs.

