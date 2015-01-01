|
Barnett TA, Ghenadenik AE, Van Hulst A, Contreras G, Kestens Y, Chaix B, Cloutier MS, Henderson M. Int. J. Obes. (NPG) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, International Association for the Study of Obesity, Publisher Nature Publishing Group)
34848835
BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVES: Neighborhoods are complex, multidimensional systems. However, the interrelation between multiple neighborhood dimensions is seldom considered in relation to youth adiposity. We created a neighborhood typology using a range of built environment features and examined its association with adiposity in youth. SUBJECTS/METHODS: Analyses are based on data from the QUALITY cohort, an ongoing study on the natural history of obesity in Quebec youth with a history of parental obesity. Adiposity was measured at baseline (8-10 years) and follow up, ~8 years later. Neighborhood features were measured at baseline through in-person neighborhood assessments and geocoded administrative data and were summarized using principal components analysis. Neighborhood types were identified using cluster analysis. Associations between neighborhood types and adiposity were examined using multivariable linear regressions.
