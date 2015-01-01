Abstract

Cooking- and cookstove-related burns (CSBs) comprise a large proportion of burn injuries globally, but there are limited data on cooking behavior patterns to inform prevention and advocacy. Therefore, we aimed to describe the epidemiology, risk factors and outcomes of these injuries and highlight the potential of the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Burn Registry (GBR). Patients with cooking-related burns were identified in the WHO GBR. Patient demographics, cooking arrangement, injury characteristics and outcomes were described and compared. Bivariate regression was performed to identify risk factors associated with CSBs. Analysis demonstrated that 25% of patients in the GBR sustained cooking-related burns (n=1,723). The cooking environment and cooking fuels used varied significantly by country income level ([electricity use: LIC 1.6 vs MIC 5.9 vs HIC 49.6%; p<0.001] [kerosene use: LIC 5.7 vs MIC 10.4 vs HIC 0.0%; p<0.001]). Of cooking-related burns, 22% were cookstove-related burns (CSBs; 311 burns). Patients with CSBs were more often female (65% vs 53%; p<0.001). CSBs were significantly larger in TBSA size (30%, IQR 15-45 vs 15%, IQR 10-25; p<0.001), had higher revised Baux scores (70, IQR 46-95 vs 28, IQR 10-25; p<0.001) and more often resulted in death (41 vs 11%; p<0.001) than other cooking burns. Patients with CSBs were more likely to be burned by fires (OR 4.74; 95% CI 2.99-7.54) and explosions (OR 2.91, 95% CI 2.03-4.18) than other cooking injuries. Kerosene had the highest odds of CSB compared to other cooking fuels (OR 2.37, 95% CI 1.52-3.69). In conclusion, CSBs specifically have different epidemiology than cooking-related burns. CSBs were more likely caused by structural factors (e.g., explosion, fire) than behavioral factors (e.g., accidental movements) when compared to other cooking burns. These differences suggest prevention interventions for CSBs may require distinctive efforts than typically deployed for cooking-related injuries, and necessarily involve cookstove design and safety regulations to prevent fires and explosions.

